John Hendershot
South Salem - John G. Hendershot, 59, of South Salem, died 5:38 pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.
He was born June 10, 1960 in Chillicothe to the late John and Angeline McCarty Hendershot. On October 3, 1986 he married Tawny Jo Wisecup Hendershot, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Wesley Hendershot, Cincinnati, Jamie Hendershot, Washington CH, Cody (Karen) Hendershot, Kentucky, and Zach Hendershot, Chillicothe; six grandchildren; two sisters, Karen (Doug) Facemire, and Barbie (Jim) Johnston both of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Hendershot.
John was the former owner/operator of the Ameristop in Greenfield. He retired from R. R. Donnelly Company.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 pm Wednesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Mitch Salyers officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday at Haller's. The family requests that everyone wear very casual attire in tribute to John. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020