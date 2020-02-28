|
John J. Bohn
Chillicothe - John J. Bohn, 55, died February 27, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital following a brief illness.
He was born July 7, 1964, in Chillicothe, to Edward J. and Patricia M. (Shea) Bohn.
John is survived by his two daughters: Katherine and Elizabeth Bohn, both of Blacklick, OH; his father Edward, of Chillicothe; brothers: Tim and Grant Bohn, both of Chillicothe; Allan (Brenda) Bohn, of Texarkana, AR; Daniel (Bethann) Bohn, of Spring Grove, PA; nieces and nephews: Matthew Baugh, Ashley Baugh, Emily Bohn, Christopher Bohn, Eli Bohn and Ethan Bohn; and his former wife, Julia Bohn, of Blacklick, OH. He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia; and an infant sister Janet Bohn.
John was a graduate of Bishop Flaget High School, Class of 1982. He then graduated from Hocking Technical College and had a career of over 25 years in corporate IT in Columbus, OH. John enjoyed music, going to concerts and all things associated with astronomy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am Monday, March 2, at St. Peter Catholic Church, Rev. William Hahn, Celebrant. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the mass Monday at the church. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Margaret Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 1404 Goodale Blvd #200, Columbus, OH 43212. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020