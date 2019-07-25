|
|
John Jay Bennett
Clarksburg - John Jay Bennett, 49, of Chillicothe entered his final sleep on July 23, 2019.
He was born December 2, 1969 to Willard D. Bennett Jr. and Sharon L. (Holdridge) Bennett.
\ Jay was loved by everyone who knew him. He enjoyed both intelligent conversation and completely silly talk. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh. He was extremely intelligent and he never tired of telling his family how smart he was. He loved books, amassing a small library that he willingly shared with friends and family, and he stubbornly clung to the Oxford comma. He never married, but Jay loved to spoil his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick, and his mother. He leaves behind to grieve: his father; his brother, Chuck and sister-in-law, Heather; nephews, Jacob (Gabi) and Noah Bennett; nieces, Shaughnessy Bennett and Elizabeth Frum; and a great-nephew Charlie Bennett. He is also survived by several friends who were as close as brothers: Chris (Becca) Wiseman, David (Jill) Hutchison and Matt (Mindy) Hutchison.
Jay proudly served his country in the United States Navy Nuclear Power Program. One of his favorite possessions was his Navy ring and it will be a constant source of bittersweet comfort to his family.
Though he will be missed, his friends and family are comforted by the fact that Jay had a relationship with his heavenly Father and trusted in Yeshua (Jesus) the Messiah, and we know we will see him again.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Chris Wiseman officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 142 Honor Guard from Waverly, Ohio.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 25, 2019