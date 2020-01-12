|
John (Jack) Knab
Pompano Beach, FL - John (Jack) Knab, formerly of Chillicothe Ohio passed away January 1, 2020, following an extended illness.
He was born March 27, 1947, to Betty Kaiser and Carl Knab.
He is survived by his daughter Angie (Nathan) Bales of Chillicothe, granddaughter Sydney Bales of Chillicothe, nephews Lee Fox and Greg Fox and Loving Cousins Joy (Hurst) Plassman, Jill (Hurst) Plassman, Jill (Hurst) Echenrode, and Judy (Hurst) Smith
He also had life long friends Gordon Bauer and Cam Shipley
Jack Loved cars and had an infectious humor and was a wonderful dancer. He loved to have fun and was always smiling.
He was preceded in death by his father Carl Knab, his mother Betty Knab and a sister Sandy Knab Fox
Jack worked for Boca Raton Travel & Cruises Boca Raton Fla
There will be a celebration of life at a later date
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020