John Meehan
1956 - 2020
John Meehan

Morrow - John Meehan, age 64, and resident of Morrow OH, died peacefully at home on September 18 from lung cancer.

He was born April 14, 1956 to Thomas Joseph and Helen Adrienne "Jean" (nee Reagan) Meehan of Orange Street - Chillicothe, OH.

Beloved husband of Angela (Tallarico) Meehan for 26 years. Loving father of Lucas Meehan. He is also the former spouse and life-long friend of Luke's mother Jennifer VanVliet (Jack) Gordon. Brother of Thomas (Suzanne) Meehan, Debbie (the late Bill) Wilber, Kathy (Ken) Luban and preceded in death by his parents and his sister Peggy (Walter) Sambi. Devoted son-in-law; caring brother-in-law, nephew and cousin; uncle to numerous nieces and nephews and friend to many wonderful people.

Growing up in Chillicothe, he attended St. Peters Elementary School and Unioto Elementary School and High School. He attended Ohio University where he earned his BFA degree in 1981. He had a long and satisfying career in advertising and marketing, and prior to retirement, worked as a website designer and SEO consultant for numerous small businesses.

John will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of scotch, music and art history, and deep intellectual abilities. He was a past member of American Mensa, and an avid reader and chess player. His passion and adoration for Persian and Himalayan cats were evidenced by his more than 20 furry family members throughout the years.

He enjoyed spending time boating and canoeing; hanging out with friends and family; listening to his favorite music (including the Beatles and Steely Dan) and telling endless stories of his childhood, family pets, mischievous activities and adventures on Orange Street, and numerous high school pranks, leaving those around him both enthralled and mystified.

Calling hours will be observed on Tuesday Sept. 22, from 2:30-4:30pm at Haller Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow in Grandview Cemetery.

His final wishes were to acknowledge and thank the many friends, family and supporters who visited, called, texted and showed an outpouring of love, friendship and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597

Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597; or online at www.hospiceofcincinnati.org His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
02:30 - 04:30 PM
Haller Funeral Home
