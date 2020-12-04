John Nesser
Chillicothe - On Sunday November 29, 2020 John D. Nesser, 37, of Chillicothe, was tragically taken from this world.
He was proceeded in death by his father, John Nesser Sr. and a brother Steven Nesser. Surviving are 3 sisters, Joan Nesser. Wisconsin, Rebecca Bintarif, Columbus, and Darling Mclean, North Carolina; a beloved fiancé, Talika Harber, Chillicothe, mother of 3 of his sons; several nieces and nephews, Timiesha Cole, Antoine Cole, Hind Bintarif, Rabeah Bintarif, and Kyad Bintarif. John's surviving children are Jaquon Nesser, Michael Williams, John Robert Nesser, Jsean Nesser, Javion Nesser, and Jaimion Legend Nesser all of Chillicothe.
John was a family man who loved all of his friends and family. He didn't know a stranger. John loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed competing in fishing tournaments. He also loved to watch his Alabama Crimson Tide football team. John also has his beloved dog Rustica by his side in heaven. John was and always will be a part of many lives. He has touched so many hearts in his short time in this world.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Monday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends may call 11:00 - 1:00 Monday prior to the service. Masks must be worn to enter the funeral home, and remain on. Social distancing is required. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
.