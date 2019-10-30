|
|
John Patrick Miller
West Chester - John Patrick Miller of West Chester, Ohio, passed away October 7, 2019, at the age of 83.
He was born April 7, 1936 to the late John and Margarete (Hollis) Miller and is survived by his wife Linda (Tuttle) Miller of 37 years. He was preceded in death by brother Robert A. Mike Miller.
Pat was a 1954 graduate of Chillicothe High School, served in the United States Army, earned a BS degree in Petroleum Engineering from Marietta College and an MBA from Xavier University. He was employed at Phillips Petroleum Company in sales and marketing and later in his work career was a computer science instructor at Great Oaks Vocational School.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice of Southwest Ohio foundation, 7625 Camargo Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45243 or to a . Web: http://www.hswo.org
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019