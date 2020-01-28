Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Rapp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Rapp Obituary
John Rapp

Kingston - John Rapp, 72, of Kingston passed away on January 28, 2020. He was born on June 6, 1947 in Ross County to Lester and Maxine (Grubb) Rapp. John was a U.S. Marine in Vietnam War and was preceded in death by his parents. John is survived by his wife Rosemary Goble Rapp, children Christinae Lee and John Wesley Rapp, grandchildren Kacie Michelle, Haley Rose and Jamie Nicole Rapp and by nephew Mark Rapp. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -