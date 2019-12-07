|
|
John Robert "Jack" Rupert
Thurman - John Robert "Jack" Rupert, age 61, of Thurman, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center in Jackson. He was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on February 2, 1958 to the late Robert Rupert and Loreta (Westlake) Rupert, Glenna (Westlake) Todd of Chillicothe, John Robert Westlake of Jackson County who preceded him in death. He loved playing guitar with his friends, working in the woodyard at the Mead papermill, farming and working with cattle and his special cow, Elsie. John is survived by his son, Daniel Rupert; daughter, Heather Rupert; sisters, Roberta Rupert, Wilma Liebe and Zelma (Dan) Leach; brother, Dave (Patty) Roe; several nieces and nephews, his fur-daughter, Penelope, and special friends.
A funeral service will be held at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2PM with Pastor Tim Jones officiating. Burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 10AM-2PM.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019