|
|
John Shappard, 72, of Stoutsville passed away on August 17, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1947 in Marion to Carl and Lucy (Ballard) Shappard. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Robert, Richard and Larry Shappard. John was a member of Community United Methodist Church, Logan Elm Lodge # 624 F&AM, Kingston OES #411 and Columbus Court #58 Order of Amaranth. John is survived by his wife Jo (Schaef) Shappard, children Kenneth (Janet) and Brian Shappard, stepchildren Matthew and Gregory (Candace) Nenadal, grandchildren Ethan, Hannah, Abigail, Mercedez, Tierra And Grayson and step grandchildren Samantha and Trevor. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Pastor Tad Grover officiating with burial to follow in Reber Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Clearcreek Volunteer Firefighters Association, 11042 Main Street, Stoutsville, Ohio 43154 or a charity of ones choice. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019