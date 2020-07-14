John Timothy Litzinger
Chillicothe - John Timothy Litzinger, 77, of Chillicothe, passed away on Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020 at his home, following an extended battle with cancer.
He was born November 20, 1942, in Crooksville, Ohio, son of the late Frances and Harriet (Gordon) Litzinger.
Surviving are his children, Tim (Angela) Litzinger, Cheryl (Greg) Degges, Erin Ludwig Shope, and Angela Goss; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Kathryn Jean Litzinger; a great-aunt, Bonnie (Joe) Sullivan; and his very close friends, Ron (Gail) Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Marika and Lisa Degges; and the mothers of his children, Mary Jane Borrell, Joan Litzinger, and Letha Litzinger.
Upon graduating from high school, Tim immediately enlisted in the United States Navy, where he honorably served for over 30 years before retiring. During his time in the military, he served 3 tours in Vietnam. In 1975, Tim was announced as the Atlantic Fleet Sailor of the Year. He was a member of the Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light Thirty-Four, the LAMPS squadron. He received many medals and awards including the Air Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Expeditionary Medal, and many others during his career.
He was a former member of the American Legion, a life member of the American Motorcycle Association, and a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. He formerly served as a Volunteer for the Huntington Township Fire and EMS, and was a former Township Trustee for Huntington Township. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, riding his Honda Goldwing, traveling, and taking his annual two-week trip to the Outer Banks where he would visit Art's Place. More recently, he was a frequent flyer of the 7 Mile Smokehouse in Chillicothe and loved going in to see his girls.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Bruce Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Huntington Township Memorial Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation on Thursday evening from 5:00pm-8:00pm. In keeping with COVID-19 guideline, guests in attendance are encouraged to wear face coverings and are asked to maintain social distancing.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Adena Hospice group, especially Jenny, Jamie, and Jessica for all of their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Huntington Twp Fire and Rescue, 6038 Blain Hwy, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com