John Tucker


1943 - 2019
RICHMOND DALE - John R. Tucker, 75, of Richmond Dale passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Veteran's Homeland, Chillicothe VA Medical Center.

John was born November, 23, 1943, in Chillicothe to the late Henry Russell and Eleanor Mae (Oney) Tucker. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lynn (Sehlinger) Tucker. He is also survived by a daughter Jessi (K.C.) Morris; a grandson Grady Morris; a sister Marge (Orval) Gattan; mother-in-law, Dorothy Sehlinger; sisters-in-law Shirley Tucker, Karen (Tom) McKenna, Mary (Bill) Carpenter, and Cathy (Steve) Egnot; many nieces, nephews, and friends; and his special K-9 companion BJ. He is preceded in death by a brother, Larry Tucker.

John attended Southeastern Schools and served in the United States Navy. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and motorcycles. He was looking forward to the arrival of his second grandson.

Private military graveside services, in Little Mound Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 2, 2019
