Nokomis, FL - John Walker, 89, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at home in Nokomis, Florida.



John was born on June 16, 1931 to William and Imogene (Hamner) Walker in Chillicothe, Ohio.



He is survived by his wife Sandra (DeBacker), his children, Jodi (Mark) Scott, Chillicothe, Ohio, Tracy (Peter) VanEnkevort, Bark River, Michigan and Mitch (Lisa) Walker, Duvall, Washington, grandchildren, Evan Scott, Taylor (Samantha) Scott, Clara VanEnkevort, Ryan Walker, Megan Walker, great-grandchildren, Avery Scott, Dexter Scott, his in-laws, Debra and Durwood Chase, Harry and Janet DeBacker and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his infant son, Scott, his siblings, Billy Walker, Jerry Walker and Letitia Dobbins, his in-laws Jerome and Betty DeBacker and Jeffrey DeBacker.



After completing his service in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, John began his successful career in the paper industry in Chillicothe, Ohio, Menasha, Wisconsin, and Escanaba, Michigan. His career in the paper industry spanned 36 years from 1955 to 1991. In 1991, John retired from Mead Paper Co. in Escanaba, Mi. to pursue consulting engineering and his many other interests.



He wintered on his beloved island of Kauai, Hawaii for more than 25 years and made many local friends. He loved sailing, especially to Door County, Wisconsin, and enjoyed the Sister Bay marine life. He was a big Green Bay Packer fan.



John's family has chosen to remember him privately.









