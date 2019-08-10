|
Rev. John Wm. Smith
Chillicothe - Rev. John Wm. Smith, 87, of Chillicothe, passed away 11:34 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his residence following a brief illness.
He was born October 11, 1931, in Vinton County to the Robert F. and Helen Norris Smith. On April 28, 1950, he married the love of his life, the former Lois M. Dameron who preceded him in death, January 16, 2015.
Surviving are children, Jon (Kris) Smith, of Des Moines, Iowa, Craig (Kathy) Smith, of Chillicothe and Beth (Mike) Ratzlaff, of Washington Court House; grandchildren, Ashley (Drew) McGrath, Cory (Amber) Smith, Derek (Lindsay) Smith, Sarah (Chase) Winegar, Michael (Julie) Ratzlaff, Blair (Bill) Miller, Brock (Shannon) Ratzlaff, Brady (Erin) Ratzlaff and 9 great grandchildren; brothers, Herb (Shirley) Smith, of Kalamazoo, MI and Roger (Pam) Smith, of Chillicothe; a sister-in-law, Sharon Smith, of Hamden; special friends and neighbors, Kathy and Luke Rapp. He was predeceased by his mother, Helen; father and stepmother, Robert and Marie Smith; sisters, Erma Gray, Roberta Smith, Mary Angel and a brother, Fred Smith.
John retired as an accountant from the Mead Corp. where he worked for 39 years. He was a retired minister of the Community of Christ Church and a current member of the Ross County Conservation League.
The family will hold a private celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Those wishing to express their condolences may send correspondences to 215 Vernon Dr. Chillicothe, OH 45601.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in his honor, to Adena Hospice, 111 W. Water St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019