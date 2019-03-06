|
Johnnie A. Tanner
Chillicothe - Johnnie Archie Tanner, 83, of Chillicothe, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born on January 16, 1936 in Jackson County, Ohio to the late Harold and Hester (Zimmerman) Tanner. On August 3, 1957, he married Janet L. (Johnson) Tanner, and together they shared over 57 years of marriage before her passing on April 30, 2015.
Surviving are their children, Hazel (Herbert Hoosier) Tanner, and Terry L. Tanner; grandchildren whom they adopted, Mark (Violet) Tanner, and Alena (Jerry) Smith; grandchildren, Terry L. Tanner, Jr., and Tyler J. Tanner; great-grandchildren, Jadyn Smith, Bryson Smith, Jacey Smith, Gabriel Tanner, Reed Drum, and Gage Tanner; grandchildren by marriage, Brittany Gross, Brandon Raney, Cori Lewis, Ari Cooper, Nico Grier, and Jiani Grier; four siblings, Kathleen Ragland, Edward (Virginia) Tanner, Opal Routt, and Joseph (Daisy) Tanner; a sister-in-law, Sylvia Tanner; special in-laws, Maxine (Walter) Johnson, and Robert (Dessie) Johnson; a special friend, Lowell Kight, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Johnnie Lee Tanner; and three siblings, Marshall Tanner, Hearl Tanner, and Goldie Ragland.
Johnnie was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Air Force. He went on to work at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center where he later retired. He was a member of the Floral Baptist Church, and a former member of the American Legion Post 62. In his free time he enjoyed spending time on his Kubota tractor and working outside. He loved helping people and became a Dad & Poppy to many.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. J. Troy Gray and Pastor Ryan Jones officiating. Military graveside honors conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Caldwell Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation on Friday from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the Haller Funeral Home, and also 1 hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019