Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 9, 2020
12:00 PM
the Ross County Conservation League
1946 - 2019
Johnnie Lee Penrod Obituary
Johnnie Lee Penrod

Chillicothe - Johnnie Lee Penrod, 73, passed away December 18, 2019 at 2:35 P.M. at the Adena Regional Medical Center following on extended illness.

He was born July 20th, 1946 in Chillicothe, OH to Floyd (Bud) and Mary Jane (Long) Penrod. On June 13, 1980, he married Teresa Dunlap, and together they shared 39 years of marriage.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Shelly Penrod, John (Theresa) Penrod, Eric Penrod, and Gina (Shane) Sims; eight grandchildren, Chase (Courtney) Chaney, Colt ( Britany) Chaney, Colin Barrows, Payton Penrod, Erica Penrod, Faith (Allen) Wallin, J.T. Penrod and Damain Sims; numerous great-grandchildren; a brother, Marvin (Lori) Penrod; two sisters Sue (Marty Gragg) Hamlin and Pam Penrod; a brother-in-law, David (Sandra) Dunlap, as well as numerous extended family members and good friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law Danny and Julie Penrod.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Arnouk and the entire staff at the Adena Regional Medical Center and to Dr. Colopy and his assistant Leann for all their support throughout his illness.

In accordance with his wishes cremation services will be performed under the direction of Haller Funeral Home. A celebration of life service has been planned for 12:00 pm on May 9th, 2020 at the Ross County Conservation League.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
