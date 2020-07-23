Jonathan C. Miner
Xenia - Jonathan C. Miner, 29, of Xenia, died on Thursday morning, July 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, May 8, 1991 the son of Jay Lane and Teresa L. Ward Miner.
He is survived by his mother, Teresa (Nick) Franklin of Xenia, grandparents, Kay Miner and Jerry (Jean) Ward all of Frankfort, aunt, Melaney (Jeff) McCabe of Washington Court House, brother, Jayson (Jessica Hines) of Frankfort, cousin, Logan Bennett of Frankfort, nieces and nephews, Morgan (Fred) McCluskey, Jayme Kay Miner, Jay Phillip Miner, all of Frankfort, and his special little ones, Jayme Kay, Ava, Bella, Sophia, and Kaleb. He was preceded in death by his father Jay Miner, grandfather, Philip Miner, and uncle Jim Miner.
Jonathan loved to cook and was known especially for his special salsa. He loved to landscape, watch movies, go shopping, use electronics, eat out, and to travel.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort with Brett Smith and Craig Reichert officiating. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. For those who cannot be present for the service or are not comfortable being in crowds during the current COVID-19 pandemic the family asks that a personal remembrance of Johnathan be left on his online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
.