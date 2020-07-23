1/1
Jonathan C. Miner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonathan C. Miner

Xenia - Jonathan C. Miner, 29, of Xenia, died on Thursday morning, July 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, May 8, 1991 the son of Jay Lane and Teresa L. Ward Miner.

He is survived by his mother, Teresa (Nick) Franklin of Xenia, grandparents, Kay Miner and Jerry (Jean) Ward all of Frankfort, aunt, Melaney (Jeff) McCabe of Washington Court House, brother, Jayson (Jessica Hines) of Frankfort, cousin, Logan Bennett of Frankfort, nieces and nephews, Morgan (Fred) McCluskey, Jayme Kay Miner, Jay Phillip Miner, all of Frankfort, and his special little ones, Jayme Kay, Ava, Bella, Sophia, and Kaleb. He was preceded in death by his father Jay Miner, grandfather, Philip Miner, and uncle Jim Miner.

Jonathan loved to cook and was known especially for his special salsa. He loved to landscape, watch movies, go shopping, use electronics, eat out, and to travel.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort with Brett Smith and Craig Reichert officiating. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. For those who cannot be present for the service or are not comfortable being in crowds during the current COVID-19 pandemic the family asks that a personal remembrance of Johnathan be left on his online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ebright Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved