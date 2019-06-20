Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Fyffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Fyffe


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph A. Fyffe Obituary
Joseph A. Fyffe

Chillicothe - Joseph A. Fyffe, 78, of Chillicothe, passed away 12:05 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 in Heartland of Chillicothe following an extended illness.

He was born February 22, 1941, in Ross County to the late John W. and Virginia Thompson Fyffe. On November 1, 1961, he married the former Anna Marie "Ann" Graham who preceded him in death November 12, 2011.

Surviving are a sister, Nellie Mae (Ray) Ross, of Hillsboro and a brother, Samuel (Alma) Fyffe, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Anna Mary Rister and Ellen L. Madden; brothers, Andrew, William, Lawrence, Clarence, Malcom, and Daniel Fyffe.

Joseph was a member of Three Locks Bible Christian Church.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor James King officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now