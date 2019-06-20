|
Joseph A. Fyffe
Chillicothe - Joseph A. Fyffe, 78, of Chillicothe, passed away 12:05 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 in Heartland of Chillicothe following an extended illness.
He was born February 22, 1941, in Ross County to the late John W. and Virginia Thompson Fyffe. On November 1, 1961, he married the former Anna Marie "Ann" Graham who preceded him in death November 12, 2011.
Surviving are a sister, Nellie Mae (Ray) Ross, of Hillsboro and a brother, Samuel (Alma) Fyffe, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Anna Mary Rister and Ellen L. Madden; brothers, Andrew, William, Lawrence, Clarence, Malcom, and Daniel Fyffe.
Joseph was a member of Three Locks Bible Christian Church.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor James King officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 20, 2019