Joseph A. Goins, Jr.
Chillicothe - Joseph A. Goins, Jr, 67, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly March 25, 2019 at his residence.
He was born July 17, 1951, in Chillicothe to the late Joseph A., Sr. and Virginia Irene (Terry) Goins.
Surviving are his daughter Corey Goins-Major; son Joseph A. Goins III; grandchildren: Chelsea Goins, Chalice Major, Caron Major, Caiya Goins, Chase Goins, all of Hampton, VA; Chloe Goins and Joseph A. Goins IV, both of Ontario, California; a brother Raymond Cooper, of Chillicothe; his special beloved nieces Marty Jo Mallory, Marleta Knight and Martina Usry, who helped take very good care of him; and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and childhood friends. He was predeceased by brothers: Frank (Sandy) Cooper and Darvin Cooper; a sister Cynthia Mallory; and twin siblings lost at birth.
Mr. Goins was a 1969 Graduate of Chillicothe High School and retired from Martin Marietta as a welder. He was a member of the East Coast Four-Wheel Drive Assoc.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 5-7pm at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Greenlawn Cemetery. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019