Joseph Southern
Chillicothe - Joseph Hill Southern, 93, of Chillicothe, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 8, 2020 at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center with his wife by his side, following an extended illness.
He was born November 24, 1926 in Virginia to the late Dewey and Hazel (Morrow) Southern. On June 18, 1960, he married Sarah M. (Brown) Southern, and together they shared over 60 wonderful years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Jim (Leslie) Southern, of Upper Arlington; a great-nephew, Bobby Cutright, of Chillicothe; as well as the Briley Family, of Mansfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Neil and Eddie Southern, and his infant sister.
Joe was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army serving during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He went on to work at the Mead Paper Company for 44 years before his retirement in 1989. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, where he was an usher and participated in general church committees. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking and toy making. He also loved attending various craft Bazaars. He and his wife Sarah spent 11 years building homes with Habitat for Humanity in Chillicothe and the surrounding areas, where they helped build 11 homes for various families.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his former caregiver, Penny Clifford, as well as all of the doctors, nurses, and staff members at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center for their love and care over the last several years.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
