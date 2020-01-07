|
Joshua David Eggers
Jackson - Joshua David Eggers, age 18, of Jackson, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born June 5, 2001 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Brian and Marcia Riddle Eggers, who survive. Joshua was a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School, attended the University of Rio Grande his junior and senior year of high school where he earned a 4.0 GPA, he was a member of World Outreach Ministries and was part of the youth band Fuel at the church. He was a tech guy who had a love for cars, the Dallas Cowboys and especially the Toy Story. More than anything, Joshua loved his little brother, where he'd spend his weekends watching him play baseball with the Blacksox. He is survived by his parents, brother: Tyler E. Eggers, paternal grandparents: David and Judy Eggers, maternal grandparents: Mary Muncy and Jimmy Riddle (Patti Burris), aunts and uncles: Brenda Eggers, Maria (Drew) Cunningham, Jill (Gerald) Wilcox, JR Riddle (Deserea Floyd), Beth (Dale) Spires and Mistie (Shane) Weese, great aunts and uncles: Gloria (Todd) Willis, Sherry Sauer, Steve (Robin) Muncy, Dave (Suzanne) Muncy, Lee (Norma) Muncy, Linda Muncy, Marcia Lemmon and George (Tamaira) Muncy, Paul (Carolyn Leist) Eggers, Dale Zornes, Ray Williams and Evelyn Adkins. He is also survived by several cousins and many friends. Joshua was preceded in death by his great grandma, Madelyn Muncy and great grandma, Ethal Eggers; aunts and uncles: Kathy (John) Riddle, Becky Muncy and Carl (Debbie) Muncy, Lynn Dawson and Norma Trapp. Funeral services will be held at 1PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Ervin officiating with burial to follow in the Fairmount Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4-8PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Joshua's name be made to Wesbanco, 300 East Main Street, Jackson, Ohio in c/o Joshua Egger's Memorial Scholarship Fund. Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020