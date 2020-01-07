Services
Mayhew Funeral Home
135 Broadway Street
Jackson, OH 45640
(740) 286-4161
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Eggers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua David Eggers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua David Eggers Obituary
Joshua David Eggers

Jackson - Joshua David Eggers, age 18, of Jackson, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born June 5, 2001 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Brian and Marcia Riddle Eggers, who survive. Joshua was a 2019 graduate of Jackson High School, attended the University of Rio Grande his junior and senior year of high school where he earned a 4.0 GPA, he was a member of World Outreach Ministries and was part of the youth band Fuel at the church. He was a tech guy who had a love for cars, the Dallas Cowboys and especially the Toy Story. More than anything, Joshua loved his little brother, where he'd spend his weekends watching him play baseball with the Blacksox. He is survived by his parents, brother: Tyler E. Eggers, paternal grandparents: David and Judy Eggers, maternal grandparents: Mary Muncy and Jimmy Riddle (Patti Burris), aunts and uncles: Brenda Eggers, Maria (Drew) Cunningham, Jill (Gerald) Wilcox, JR Riddle (Deserea Floyd), Beth (Dale) Spires and Mistie (Shane) Weese, great aunts and uncles: Gloria (Todd) Willis, Sherry Sauer, Steve (Robin) Muncy, Dave (Suzanne) Muncy, Lee (Norma) Muncy, Linda Muncy, Marcia Lemmon and George (Tamaira) Muncy, Paul (Carolyn Leist) Eggers, Dale Zornes, Ray Williams and Evelyn Adkins. He is also survived by several cousins and many friends. Joshua was preceded in death by his great grandma, Madelyn Muncy and great grandma, Ethal Eggers; aunts and uncles: Kathy (John) Riddle, Becky Muncy and Carl (Debbie) Muncy, Lynn Dawson and Norma Trapp. Funeral services will be held at 1PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Ervin officiating with burial to follow in the Fairmount Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4-8PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Joshua's name be made to Wesbanco, 300 East Main Street, Jackson, Ohio in c/o Joshua Egger's Memorial Scholarship Fund. Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mayhew Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -