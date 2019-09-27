Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Yoctangee Park Shelter House
Joshua L. Crowe


1983 - 2019
Joshua L. Crowe Obituary
Joshua L. Crowe

Chillicothe - Joshua Lee Crowe, 36 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born Feb. 25, 1983 in Chillicothe, the son of Ronald L. and Kimberley G. (Shoemaker) Crowe.

Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Kimberley G. and Ronald Swisher, Denver, CO; grandparents, Vicki and Donald Crowe and Richard Shoemaker, all of Chillicothe; sister, Danielle R. (Grant) Trimble, New Albany, OH; brothers, Jason A. (Leo Waresome) and Raythan A. Gallaugher, all of Denver, CO and a nephew, River Trimble. He was preceded in death by his father and grandmother, Mary Jane Cox.

In keeping with Joshua's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at the Yoctangee Park Shelter House. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
