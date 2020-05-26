Resources
Joshua Lee Bryant Obituary
Joshua Lee Bryant, born December 23, 1989 age 30 years died 11:26 Friday evening on May 22, 2020. Living are his father Ronald (Jamie) Bryant, mother Lori (David) Waldron, son Tevin Payne, daughter Jaylynn Moran, siblings Destiny Bryant, Christopher Waldron, Jordan, Andrew, Lauren and Olivia Bryant and Hayden McFarland, uncle Jeff Bode, many aunts, uncles and friends including best friends Roni Tennant, Brian Chaffin, James Furraker, Ashley Jones Freeman. He was employed at Midwest Fabrication in Amanda. He was an avid Atlanta Falcons fan. There will be no showing only a graveside service at Green Summit Cemetery on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Carol Carper officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020
