Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Joyce A. Davis

Joyce A. Davis Obituary
Joyce A. Davis

Hillsboro - Joyce A. Davis, 78, of Hillsboro, died 6:02 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his residence following a brief illness.

She was born December 7, 1941, in Pickaway County, Ohio, to the late James E. and Louise V. Johnson Davis.

Surviving are a sister, Melissa Johnson, of Columbus; a brother, James Davis; and many friends, including Jennell Hatmaker, of Greenfield, Cassia and Andy Graham, of Leesburg; and Kelley Raines, of Hillsboro. She was predeceased by sisters, Connie Austin and Shirley Turner.

Joyce retired from Highco Adult Workshop in Hillsboro. She was a member of the Hillsboro Senior Citizens Ceramics Class. Joyce enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley's music and considered herself an Elvis Presley Historian.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Twin Township Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
