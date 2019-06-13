Services
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
614-879-9222
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
View Map
Resources
West Jefferson - Joyce E. Jordan, age 85 of Chillicothe (formerly) of West Jefferson, OH, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a member of the Alder Chapel Church and the Mary Chapel Church, she loved to quilt and crochet. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents: Richard and Elizabeth Estep, son: Rocky Jordan, Daughter: Patzy Jordan, sister: Mary Anna Salyer, and brother: Gobal (Butch) Estep. She is survived by her children: Penny (Mark) Merritt, Rickey, (Beverly) Jordan, and Denice (Phillip) Harding, brother: Edgar (Mr. Ed) Estep, 11 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. MAIN ST., WEST JEFFERSON, OH., 43162, Friday, June 14, 2019, from 6-8 PM and Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM. Pastor Charles Smith will be officiating the funeral service. Interment will follow at the Somerford Cemetery, London, OH. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Joyce's memory to the Alder Chapel Church 8320 Morgan Rd., West Jefferson, OH. 43162 Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your favorite memories of Joyce with her family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 13, 2019
