Joyce E. Sams
Waverly - Joyce E. Sams, 76, of Waverly, died 1 a.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness.
She was born January 17, 1943, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Thomas B. and Rose M. Robbins Raines. On December 23, 1960, she married Edward E. Sams who survives.
Also surviving are children, Tim (Sharon) Sams and Christy (Bill) Simmons, both of Waverly; grandchildren, Shaunna (Tom) Powell, Derek (Abby) Sams and Elise (Chris) Fitzpatrick; several great grandchildren; a brother, Thomas (Cindy) Raines, of Mt. Sterling; a sister, Roberta (Richard) Driscoll, of Columbus; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Nina Sams and Carolyn Sams, both of Chillicothe; brothers-in-law, Doyle Jackson, of Fairborn, Charles (Sindy) Sams and Darrell (Midge) Sams, both of Chillicothe; and many friends, including special friends and neighbors, Edith Burdett and Bonnie Ferguson. She was predeceased by a sister, Sally Jackson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty (Hal) Bond, Shirley and Denny Mowrey, Mary and Glenn Black; and brothers-in-law, Lewis "Bubby" Sams and Robert "Bob" Sams.
Joyce retired from the Paint Valley ADAMH Board. She was a former Squad Captain for Franklin Township Fire and Rescue and also a former Girl Scout Leader. Joyce enjoyed bird watching, gardening and her flowers. She was also an animal lover and will miss her dog, Molly. Joyce always enjoyed a house full of laughter. She touched many lives throughout her journey and felt blessed by all her family and friends around her.
A memorial service will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Barry Bennett officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ohio State University's James Cancer Center thru their website at https://cancer.osu.edu or by mailing a giving form and check to The Ohio State University Foundation 1480 West Lane Avenue Columbus, OH 43221.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019