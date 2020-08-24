1/1
Joyce E. Tackett
Chillicothe - Joyce E. Tackett, 83, of Chillicothe, died 4:17 a.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born August 10, 1937, in Greenup, KY, to the late Okie and Ruth Pauley Carter. On June 28, 1957, she married Arlie Leroy Tackett who died October 12, 2009.

Surviving are sons, Rusty (Leeann) Tackett and Matthew J. Tackett, both of Chillicothe; granddaughters, Brandy (Harley) Borders, of Piketon, Aubrey Tackett, of Chillicothe and Elizabeth Tackett, of Chillicothe; great grandchildren, Makya, Kailey, AJ and Domonyk; a brother, Donald Carter, of Chillicothe; sisters, Ellen Claytor, of Chillicothe and Janie Brannon, of Piketon; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Randall Tackett; a granddaughter, Amber Tackett; a great granddaughter, Adalyn Grimsley; and brothers, Cecil Carter, Harold Carter, Kenneth Bruce Carter and Raymond Carter.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Omega Cemetery with Pastor Henry Ward officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
