Joyce L. Bell
Kingston - Joyce Laverne Bell, 80, of Kingston, OH, made her long-awaited transition into "spirit life" on August 25, 2019. Joyce, better known to all her family and friends as Joy, was born in Chillicothe, on July 8, 1939. She was the daughter of Delora Cleone (Dailey) (Wise) Winters and Clifford Burt Wise.
She married David Francis Bell, Sr. on April 28, 1963. Their lives together were truly blessed. They had learned the gift of providing love, support and encouragement to one another that always surmounted any problem that they may have encountered. David transitioned from this life on May 11, 2007 and now, together, they are at home with their Lord and Savior.
Surviving are their sons and daughters-in-law Kenneth C. and Vickie A. Bell, of Kingston; David F. and Nancy E. Bell, of Ashville, OH; one granddaughter Erica R. and her husband Matthew Lombardo; four loved and adored great-grandchildren: Alexa B. and Gabby E. Hutchison; Madelyn E. and Tate D. A. Lombardo; a brother and his wife, Verlin C. and Eileen Wise; brother-in-law Larry (LouAnn) Bell; sister-in-law Sue Detty; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, husband and a son Richard David Bell.
Joy loved life and believed the scripture that said, "A merry heart doeth good like medicine." She strived to maintain that happiness throughout her lifetime. She was employed at the Veterans Administration Facility and retired in 2005, following 35 years of service. During this time, she received numerous awards and promotions; her last being to the position of Administrative Assistant to the Chief, Primary Care. After retirement, she found great pleasure in volunteering at the local Good Samaritan Food Pantry and the Hope Clinic.
Joy served as Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Youth Leader, VBS Director and numerous other church functions throughout her lifetime. She shared her love for her family with her love for her pets. Together, she and David had spoiled, cuddled and enjoyed Sissy Brown, Bocephus, Danny, Buddy and Sissy. In December of 2016, she was blessed when Kit-Kat came to her. This loving little dachie brought such happiness and peace when it was needed the most.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm Friday, August 30, at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Bruce Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Chillicothe. Friends may call from 11am until 1pm Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Food Bank, 255 N. Woodbridge Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019