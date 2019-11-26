|
Joyce Rhinehart
CHILLICOTHE - Joyce A. Rhinehart, 82, of Chillicothe died November 23, 2019 at Signature Healthcare-Chillicothe.
She was born February 17, 1937 in Logan, OH to the late Howard and Edith Warren Peck. She graduated from Chillicothe High School and went to college at Wittenburg University. She married the love of her life, Darrell Rhinehart April 11, 1957. Joyce started her work career at Mead Research, then became a dental office manager, and went on to become a Juvenile Probation Officer. She finished her career as a credit union loan officer. After retiring, she opened her on business, Simply Organized.
She has three children, Randal (Karen), Stephen, and Gretchen (Chris); six grandchildren, Nathan, Daniel, Andrew, Lindsey, Nicholas, and Zachary; ten great-grandchildren and two on the way; a sister-in-law, Brenda (Charlie) Gillum; and a brother-in-law, Gary (Cindy) Rhinehart. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jimmy Rhinehart.
Mrs. Rhinehart was president of the local DAR Chapter, past-president of the Scioto Society, directing and acting in various plays at the Majestic Theatre; a member of the Garden Club, and a long-time member of Calvary Lutheran Church, where she also served as secretary. She enjoyed going to the beach with her loving husband, including visiting Nags Head, NC several times. She enjoyed lighthouse tours and shopping along the island's coast. Some of her favorite things to do at home included working in her garden and beautiful flower beds, enjoying her prize-winning lilies and daffodils, and other perennial plants. She loved her little doggie Simon and taking him on long walks. She always took time to help others. She was a wonderful, beautiful lady, and is loved dearly.
Private graveside services will be held in Grandview Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank Signature Healthcare and Heartland Hospice for their care. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019