Juanita Bolen
Chillicothe - Juanita Florence Bolen, 86, of Chillicothe, passed away early Saturday morning, June 15, 2019 surrounded by her family at home, following an extended illness.
She was born February 19, 1933 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Richard and Mildred Shoemaker. She later married Richard Leroy Bolen in 1951, and together they shared 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2001.
Surviving are their children, Christy (Mike) Ray, Kathy (Bruce) Yoe, Cari (Eddie) Larabee, Nancy (Steven) Charle, Patty Hatmacher, Dorsey Hudson, and Casey Bolen. She was "Nanny" to 15 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren and was a sister to Keith Shoemaker. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ellis Shoemaker; and her granddaughter, Isabelle Brock.
Juanita was employed with Allen's Pharmacy in Chillicothe for 15 years. More than anything she loved her family and enjoyed spending as much time with them as she could.
Friends may join the family for a visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Haller Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jon Welch officiating. Burial will follow in Crouse Chapel cemetery.
Juanita's online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 17, 2019