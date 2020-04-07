|
|
Juanita Soummers
Chillicothe - Juanita Soummers, 81, of Chillicothe, died 12:24 a.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born June 17, 1938, in Chillicothe, OH to the late Rev. Cecil and Clara Ella Gilbert Fyffe. On August 6, 1964, she married James W. "Bud" Soummers who died March 1, 2003.
Surviving are children, Debra (Howard) Kellough, John W. (Linda) Cochenour, Kathy (Alvin) Ayers, Vickie (Sam) Williams and Linda Soummers; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; sisters, Eva (Redge) Alley and Loula Belle Stulley; nieces and nephews; several cousins, including Beulah; and many friends including a special friend, Bernadine. She was predeceased by a son, Donnie E. Cochenour; a grandson, Michael William Soummers; and three siblings.
Juanita attended Sandy Church and worked as an aide and a housekeeper for the elderly. She grew up going to church with her mother and father. Juanita continued going to church throughout the years until she was no longer able to do so. She loved songs, especially Go Rest High on That Mountain by Vince Gill. Above all, she loved her family and her little dog, Max. Juanita never met a stranger and always brought a smile to everyone she encountered. She will be remembered as a woman of faith. Juanita will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family wants to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to the staff of Adena Hospice for the loving care given to our mom.
A private funeral service will be held for immediate family in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Stanley Kennedy officiating. The service will be broadcast over the funeral home's website. The link will be at the bottom of her obituary page and will begin a few minutes prior to 1 p.m. on Friday April 10, 2020. A private viewing will also be held for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020