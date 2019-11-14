|
Judith A. "Judy" Adams
Frankfort - Judith A. "Judy" Adams, 66, of Frankfort, died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus. She was born on September 10, 1953 in Ross County, the daughter of the late Dr. Ernest B. and Margaret Marie Ward Cutlip. On April 13, 1987 she married John J. Adams, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by a special friend, Charlene Meadows of South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her only son, Christopher L. Peck, and her only brother, Jeff Cutlip.
Judy was a graduate of Adena High School and received an associate degree in nursing. Judy worked as an LPN at the VA Medical Center, Chillicothe. She was an avid dog lover who always had a baby pet.
In keeping with Judy's wishes, cremation will take place and no calling hours will be held. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Judy's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019