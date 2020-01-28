|
|
Judith A. Dailey
Chillicothe - Judith A. Dailey, 80, of Chillicothe, died 11:36 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born September 19, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Paul and Margaret Kreutzman Melke. On October 18, 1962, she married Richard D. "Dick" Dailey who died March 18, 2019.
Surviving are daughters, Stacey (Chris) Johnson, of Chillicothe and Lori (Chris) Park, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Holly Ervin, Sam Ervin, Adam McCullough, and Evan McCullough; nieces, Bonnie Papini, of Dayton and Cristal Dailey, of Chillicothe; and nephews, Brian Bowen, of Dayton and John Dailey, of Columbus. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Jeanne Bowen.
Judy enjoyed her weekly luncheons with the "Lunch Bunch" and absolutely loved all animals. She was always willing to help her neighbors by caring for their pets when needed. Judy spent countless hours watching hummingbirds and had many feeders around her house. Anyone who knew her would agree that Judy was full of life. Above all, she was an awesome wife, mother, grandmother and friend. When it came to her family, she was selfless and loving. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Heartland Hospice P.O. Box 400 Lucasville, Ohio 45648 or to Ross County Humane Society 2308A Lick Run Road Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with John Henricks officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
You may sign her online register at
www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020