Judith Ann Henneberger
Chillicothe - Judith Ann Henneberger, 73, of Chillicothe, died 4:32 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born March 27, 1945, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Lee Roy Sr. and Louise Howard Sanford. On March 12, 1951, she married Robert H. Henneberger who died July 9, 2015.
Surviving are several children including Robert Lee Henneberger and Ruth Curtis, both of Chillicothe; several grandchildren; brothers, Lee Roy Jr. (LaVonne) Sanford, of Chillicothe and Larry (Cathryn) Sanford, of Lucasville; sisters, Phyllis Barnhart, Jancie (John) McGraw, both of Chillicothe and Diana Ferrell, of Washington C.H.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by a son, Randy Henneberger; a sister, Nina Gardner; and a brother, William Sanford.
Judy had worked at the former US Shoe Corporation.
Family and friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019. There will be no funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home to help the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019