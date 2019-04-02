|
Judith D. Atteberry
Chillicothe - Judith D. Atteberry, 78, of Chillicothe, passed away 5:05 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Ohio State University Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born March 15, 1941, in Chillicothe to the late Gene and Marcella Ray Wenner.
Surviving are a son, Gary "Butch" Atteberry, at home; a daughter, Dee Karshner, of Chillicothe; a granddaughter, Taylor (Collin) Uhrig; and a great-grandson, Kash Uhrig.
Judy retired from Chillicothe Public Schools. She was a member of the Red Hat Society Chillicothe, Paints Booster Club, and Brookside Church.
A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 in Londonderry Cemetery with Pastor David Dean officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019