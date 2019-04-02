Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Londonderry Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Atteberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith D. Atteberry


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith D. Atteberry Obituary
Judith D. Atteberry

Chillicothe - Judith D. Atteberry, 78, of Chillicothe, passed away 5:05 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Ohio State University Medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born March 15, 1941, in Chillicothe to the late Gene and Marcella Ray Wenner.

Surviving are a son, Gary "Butch" Atteberry, at home; a daughter, Dee Karshner, of Chillicothe; a granddaughter, Taylor (Collin) Uhrig; and a great-grandson, Kash Uhrig.

Judy retired from Chillicothe Public Schools. She was a member of the Red Hat Society Chillicothe, Paints Booster Club, and Brookside Church.

A graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 in Londonderry Cemetery with Pastor David Dean officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now