Judith Dennis
1937 - 2020
Judith Dennis

Chillicothe - Judith C. Dennis, 82, of Chillicothe, died 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her daughter's residence following an extended illness.

She was born November 24, 1937, in Chillicothe to the late Arthur and Grace (Brown) Carle. On December 26, 1959 she married John B. "Junior" Dennis who preceded her in death on August 5, 1990.

Surviving are daughter, Julie (Gregory, Sr.) Haynes, of Marysville; grandchildren, Kathryn Haynes and Gregory Haynes, Jr.; brother Arthur "Bud" (Jackie) Carle, of Chillicothe; and sister, Linda Morgan, of Kettering; sisters in law, Mary Jane Rogers, of Chillicothe, and Audrey Sparks, of Chillicothe; brothers in law, Michael (Cheryl) Dennis, of Chillicothe, Patrick ( Bernie) Dennis, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister, Mary Helwagen; brothers in law, Morris Morgan, Steve Dennis, Fritz Frey, Daniel Rogers, Richard Sparks and Charles "Porky" Dennis; and a sister in law, Nancy Frey.

Judith was retired from the Mead Corporation and was an avid Ohio State Football fan. She also enjoyed going on beach vacations with her family.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday June, 24, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Father William P. Hahn officiating. Burial will follow in St. Margaret's Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 12:00 p.m. until the service hour on Wednesday. Her funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home's website. The link for the live stream will be posed at the bottom of her obituary.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
JUN
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
