Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Judith (Thompson) Dittoe


1942 - 2019
Judith (Thompson) Dittoe Obituary
Judith (Thompson) Dittoe

- - Judith (Thompson) Dittoe, 77, passed away on June 29, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born on March 4, 1942 in Portsmouth to Burlie and Mary Geneva (Swords) Spradlin. Judith was a graduate of Northwest High School and a former employer of RCA, Circleville. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Shirley William Spradlin, sister Wanda Jones (Walter) and by her first husband Clarence Thompson. She is survived by her husband Ralph Dittoe, daughters Pamela Maynard of Tennessee and Ginny Ours of Lucasville, sister Rita (Harold) Ratliff of Kingsport, TN., sister-in-law Naomi Spradlin of Portsmouth, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren and by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will be held in Mershon Cemetery, West Portsmouth. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5-7 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff of the Memory Care Unit at Genesis Healthcare and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 2, 2019
