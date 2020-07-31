Judy Gillispie



Judy Gillispie, age 71, went home to be with Jesus on July 29, 2020. She was born on October 25, 1948 to the late Nellie and Harold Carroll in Chillicothe, Ohio.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Karen (Renee) Rice and Larry (Vicki) White; grandchildren, Holden, Katie and Kendra; great-grandson, Fitz; Aunt Jenny Wolfe; sisters, Jean (Kenny) Burns, Joanne (Everett) Harris, Ruthie (Jay) McGuire; special niece, Becky Salvito and many other family members. Judy was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Calvin; identical twin sister, Joyce (Bill) Guzick; niece, Beth Ann Cottrell.



Judy was a diligent servant of her Lord. She taught Sunday School and was very involved in the church community at Reese CCCU. She was completely devoted to her entire family, the most loving mother and grandmother. Judy loved being with her fur-babies, Frankie and Bella. She will be remembered for her smile and her style.



The family will receive guests on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday followed by procession to Concord Cemetery.









