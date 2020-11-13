Judy Ramey
Chillicothe - Judy M. (Schneider) Ramey, 76, entered Heaven's pearly gates on November 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving children, from complications of the Coronavirus. Born on January 11, 1944 the third of six children of Carey and Hazel Schneider, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles "Chuck" Ramey on September 15, 1961. Charles preceded her in death on May 11, 2017.
Judy is the proud mother of two sons, Alexander C. (Irma), Jeffrey W. (Anastasia), and two daughters, Melissa A. and Jenny (Duston) Skaggs. Judy is also the proud and loving grandmother to Jeffrey Ramey, Jr., Charles J. (Casey) Skaggs, Landon R. and Elijah A. Ramey, and step-grandmother to Julian, Sheila, and Shelda Tmarsel, Cory, Joel, and Tyler Thompson. She was also great-grandmother to Lyra Ramey. She is survived by her sisters Carolyn Schneider and Marilyn Vuozzo. Judy is also survived by her "BFF" who visited her faithfully, Joyce DuBois. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, parents Carey and Hazel Schneider, sisters Nancy Bell, Anna Mae Curry, and brother, Oliver W. Schneider
Judy was employed for most of her career as a legal secretary for Cutright and Cutright Law Offices. She also worked for Ross County Common Pleas Court, WBEX, and was most recently employed through the Southeastern School District.
When mom was diagnosed with Covid, she said she was now a statistic. But we want everyone to know she was so much more than that. She was a two-time cancer survivor. She was a mother who would do anything for her children and grandchildren. She was the best cook in the family and loved to cook a big Sunday dinner or holiday meal. Thanksgiving was her favorite meal to cook! She had a crazy sense of humor. She loved her special coffees, puzzle books, games shows, and court shows. Although mom was at a nursing home the last three years of her life, she really wanted to help make people happy by asking how their day was. She always made time to listen to what people said. She loved to have treats delivered to her. Most of all, mom was just our mom. She may have lost the battle with this horrendous illness, but she gained her freedom from the earthly constraints that were put on her.
The family would like to thank the staff at Signature Healthcare who were there for her for three years. She looked to them as friends and family, especially April, Linda, Richard, and Tammy. To the Adena staff, especially those caring for the Covid patients, you are doing God's work where no one else can. Your tireless efforts to care for and comfort her were greatly appreciated.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Monday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Pastor Karen Farr officiating. Burial will follow in Caldwell Cemetery. Friends may call 3:00 - 5:00 pm Sunday at Haller's. Masks are required to enter the funeral home, and during the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richmond Dale United Methodist Church, c/o Gloria Dailey, 332 Massie Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio, 45601.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
.