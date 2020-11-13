1/1
Judy Ramey
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Ramey

Chillicothe - Judy M. (Schneider) Ramey, 76, entered Heaven's pearly gates on November 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving children, from complications of the Coronavirus. Born on January 11, 1944 the third of six children of Carey and Hazel Schneider, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles "Chuck" Ramey on September 15, 1961. Charles preceded her in death on May 11, 2017.

Judy is the proud mother of two sons, Alexander C. (Irma), Jeffrey W. (Anastasia), and two daughters, Melissa A. and Jenny (Duston) Skaggs. Judy is also the proud and loving grandmother to Jeffrey Ramey, Jr., Charles J. (Casey) Skaggs, Landon R. and Elijah A. Ramey, and step-grandmother to Julian, Sheila, and Shelda Tmarsel, Cory, Joel, and Tyler Thompson. She was also great-grandmother to Lyra Ramey. She is survived by her sisters Carolyn Schneider and Marilyn Vuozzo. Judy is also survived by her "BFF" who visited her faithfully, Joyce DuBois. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, parents Carey and Hazel Schneider, sisters Nancy Bell, Anna Mae Curry, and brother, Oliver W. Schneider

Judy was employed for most of her career as a legal secretary for Cutright and Cutright Law Offices. She also worked for Ross County Common Pleas Court, WBEX, and was most recently employed through the Southeastern School District.

When mom was diagnosed with Covid, she said she was now a statistic. But we want everyone to know she was so much more than that. She was a two-time cancer survivor. She was a mother who would do anything for her children and grandchildren. She was the best cook in the family and loved to cook a big Sunday dinner or holiday meal. Thanksgiving was her favorite meal to cook! She had a crazy sense of humor. She loved her special coffees, puzzle books, games shows, and court shows. Although mom was at a nursing home the last three years of her life, she really wanted to help make people happy by asking how their day was. She always made time to listen to what people said. She loved to have treats delivered to her. Most of all, mom was just our mom. She may have lost the battle with this horrendous illness, but she gained her freedom from the earthly constraints that were put on her.

The family would like to thank the staff at Signature Healthcare who were there for her for three years. She looked to them as friends and family, especially April, Linda, Richard, and Tammy. To the Adena staff, especially those caring for the Covid patients, you are doing God's work where no one else can. Your tireless efforts to care for and comfort her were greatly appreciated.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Monday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Pastor Karen Farr officiating. Burial will follow in Caldwell Cemetery. Friends may call 3:00 - 5:00 pm Sunday at Haller's. Masks are required to enter the funeral home, and during the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richmond Dale United Methodist Church, c/o Gloria Dailey, 332 Massie Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio, 45601.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Haller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved