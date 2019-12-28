|
Julia Shepler
Greenfield - Julia E. Shepler, 82, of Greenfield, died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Kettering Medical Center. She was born on Friday, June 25, 1937 in Massieville, the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Edith Marie Lewis Schlaegel. On February 23, 1957 she married Leo David Shepler and he preceded her in death on May 18, 2018.
She is survived by her two daughters, Vicki Smith of Greenfield, Jody (Marvin, Jr.) Barker of Jeffersonville, four grandchildren, Kyle and Adam Smith, Brandy (Mack) Lewis, Jacob (Christine) Barker, three great grandchildren, Trenton Lewis, Colton Barker and Dyson Barker, one brother, Joseph Schlaegel of Indiana.
Julia was a graduate of Twin Rural School.
Friends and relative may visit with Julia's family on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort. Cremation will follow. Those who wish to sign Julia's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
