Julie Ann (Wright) Stafford, 60, of Chillicothe, entered into Heaven on July 19, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born on February 8, 1960, in Chillicothe, the daughter of Harold and Nancy (Paxton) Wright, who survive.
Julie is also survived by her daughters, Nicole (Greg) Adkins and Natalie Banks (fiancé, Jeff Hill); grandchildren who were the love of her life, Kailee and Rilee Adkins and Presleigh Hill; brothers, Jeff Wright and John Wright; friend and father of her daughter, Abby, Jim Stafford; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
Julie was preceded in death by her daughter and "Angel," Abby Stafford, who she thought of everyday; brother, Joel Wright; and special grandmother, Margaret Large.
Julie was a 1978 graduate of Zane Trace High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Ohio University Chillicothe. She was very athletic and excelled in volleyball and basketball, even being named All-Ohio in volleyball. She enjoyed her time playing sports and made lifelong friendships. She was a loving mother, sister, and daughter and should be remembered for her kindness towards everyone she met. She would give her last penny just to make someone happy. Life is short. Life is hard. Life is unpredictable. On behalf of our family, please love and embrace your family everyday. Life is precious. Julie will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24 at 11:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Barry Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 - 8 p.m. at Hill's. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to aid the family with expenses. Condolences can be made on Julie's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com
