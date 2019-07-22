|
June Acton
Frankfort - June Acton, 86, of Frankfort, died at 7:40 p.m. in The Vineyards at Concord on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born on Tuesday August 9, 1932 in Chillicothe, a daughter of the late Herbert and Ruth Whetstone Lallier. On May 25, 1954 she married Robert E. "Gene" Acton who preceded her in death on December 4, 2006.
She is survived by three daughters; Arlene Acton of Chillicothe, Lou Ann (Jerry) Drummond of Clarksburg, Barbara (Russ) Milliken of Chillicothe, one son; Ed (Debbie) Acton of Frankfort, eight grandchildren; Justin Immell, Jennifer Huff, Matt Drummond, Justin Drummond, Kevin Milliken, Brice Acton, Derek Milliken and Ryan Milliken, sixteen great grandchildren, three sisters; Jane Bogard of Sarasota, FL, Joyce Park of Chillicothe, Jackie Lee of Grove City, four brothers; Rick Lallier of Laurelville, Joe Lallier of Chillicothe, Paul Lallier of Bourneville and Larry Lallier of Kingston. She was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.
June retired as the Director of the Ross County Head Start program. She was a member of the Frankfort United Methodist Church.
A funeral service for June will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort with Craig Reichert officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends and family can visit with the Acton family on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you remember June's love of children and make a memorial contribution in her memory to your favorite children's charity. Those wishing to sign June's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 22, 2019