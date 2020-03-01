Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Rinehart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June C. Rinehart


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June C. Rinehart Obituary
June C. Rinehart

Chillicothe - June C. Rinehart, 82, of Chillicothe, died 8:45 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born August 24, 1937, in McArthur, Ohio, to the late Rodney and Bernice Gibson Oiler. On June 29, 1957, she married Glenn E. Rinehart who survives.

Also surviving are sons, Paul E. (Cindy) Rinehart, Michael Glenn Rinehart, Mark A. (Yvonne) Rinehart, Brian (Ginger) Rinehart, all of Chillicothe; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Gary (Alice) Oiler, of Las Vegas, NV; a sister, Joyce L. (Phil) Bailey, of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant brother, Paul Oiler.

June was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer for Chillicothe Pony League, Scioto Valley Youth Football League and other various organizations.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Brett Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, Ohio. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -