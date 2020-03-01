|
June C. Rinehart
Chillicothe - June C. Rinehart, 82, of Chillicothe, died 8:45 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born August 24, 1937, in McArthur, Ohio, to the late Rodney and Bernice Gibson Oiler. On June 29, 1957, she married Glenn E. Rinehart who survives.
Also surviving are sons, Paul E. (Cindy) Rinehart, Michael Glenn Rinehart, Mark A. (Yvonne) Rinehart, Brian (Ginger) Rinehart, all of Chillicothe; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Gary (Alice) Oiler, of Las Vegas, NV; a sister, Joyce L. (Phil) Bailey, of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant brother, Paul Oiler.
June was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer for Chillicothe Pony League, Scioto Valley Youth Football League and other various organizations.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Brett Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, Ohio. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020