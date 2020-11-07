June E. Oliver
Chillicothe - June E. (Braley) Oliver, 95, of Columbus, formerly of Chillicothe passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 in The Forum At Knightsbridge, Columbus, following a brief illness. She was born Nov. 20, 1924 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Frank S. and Essie M. (Van Scoy) Braley. On Sept. 6, 1949 she married David M. Oliver, funeral director and former owner of the Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home. He preceded her in death May 8, 2007.
Surviving are her daughters, Susan K. (James) Hency, Columbus, Sarah J. (Jerre) Kirk, Orlando, FL, Ann E. (Michael Acheson) Oliver, Cincinnati, OH, and Amy L. Walters, Duluth, GA; grandchildren, Jason Hency, Matthew Hency, Katherine Bell, Elizabeth Kirk, Ian Walters and Kyle Acheson; 3 great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, an infant son, son-in-law, David B. Walters, and a sister, Nelle B. Colopy.
June was a 1942 graduate of Chillicothe High School, a graduate of the Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati and was a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus, OH. The family will receive friends at the church from 4:00 pm until the hour of service on Tuesday. Social distancing and the wearing of masks is requested. A private committal service will be in St. Margaret's Cemetery, Chillicothe at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arc of Appalachia in support of Oliver Woods at Junction Earthworks. (arcofappalachia.org/donations
) or to a charity of choice
.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com
