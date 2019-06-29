Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for June Manson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June V. Manson


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June V. Manson Obituary
June V. Manson

Chillicothe - June V. Manson, 83, of Chillicothe, passed away 11:45 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Westmoreland Place.

She was born June 4, 1936, in Birmingham, England to the late Clifford and Ada Fall Rowlands. On April 29, 1957, she married John Janes who preceded her in death November 25, 1980.

Surviving are daughters, Susan (Randy) Congrove and Jennifer (Rick) French, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Angela (Adam) Willyerd, Julie Congrove, Lindsay (Jordan) Brown, Ryan (Kelly) Congrove and Derek Kuhner; eight great-grandchildren; a half-brother, Clifford Rowlands Jr., and a half-sister, Olivia Stacey, both of Plymouth, England. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Shannon Kuhner.

June retired from the Veterans Administration Medical Center and was a member of the Ross County Board of Elections since 1958.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family Monday, July 1, 2019 in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now