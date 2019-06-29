|
June V. Manson
Chillicothe - June V. Manson, 83, of Chillicothe, passed away 11:45 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Westmoreland Place.
She was born June 4, 1936, in Birmingham, England to the late Clifford and Ada Fall Rowlands. On April 29, 1957, she married John Janes who preceded her in death November 25, 1980.
Surviving are daughters, Susan (Randy) Congrove and Jennifer (Rick) French, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Angela (Adam) Willyerd, Julie Congrove, Lindsay (Jordan) Brown, Ryan (Kelly) Congrove and Derek Kuhner; eight great-grandchildren; a half-brother, Clifford Rowlands Jr., and a half-sister, Olivia Stacey, both of Plymouth, England. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Shannon Kuhner.
June retired from the Veterans Administration Medical Center and was a member of the Ross County Board of Elections since 1958.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family Monday, July 1, 2019 in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 29, 2019