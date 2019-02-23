Services
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
June Watters


June Watters Obituary
June Watters

Waverly - June Evaline Watters, 87, of Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio died 4:30 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Traditions at Bristol Village.

June was born June 26, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter James Foreman and Alma Irene (Lewis) Foreman. On April 20, 1951 June was united in marriage to Harold Douglas Watters who survives.

Also surviving are three sons, Harold Dwight Watters and wife Ginny, John Watters and wife Toni, and David Watters and fiancé Tanya Lewison, a daughter, Debra Grooms and husband Jim, five grandchildren, John Paul Grooms, Jenniffer Watters, Jessa Watters and husband Michael Johnson, Sarah Katie Hood and husband Dan, and Molly Watters, four great-grandchildren, Gunner James Grooms, Kaylee Johnson, Alivia Hood, and Lillian Hood, and a brother, James Foreman.

June attended Hamman Church at Zahn's Corner and was a retired clerk for Sparkle Cleaners. June's life was her family.

Her parents, and sister-in-law, Barbara Foreman preceded June in death.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at BOYER FUNERAL HOME in Waverly with Pastor Ronald Hines officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019
