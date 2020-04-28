Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Justin Johnson

Justin Johnson Obituary
Justin Johnson

Chillicothe - Justin Anthony Lee Johnson, 32 of Chillicothe unexpectedly passed from this life on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 16, 1988 in Chillicothe, the son of Tony L. and Melodie E. (Smith) Johnson.

Surviving are his parents, Tony L. Johnson and Melodie E. Smith Davis; his grandparents, Fred and Betty Johnson and Bobbie F. and Edna Anne Smith, all of Chillicothe; his fiancé, Mindy Roberts, Clarksburg; his brothers, Christopher A. Compher, Chillicothe and George O. A. Miller, III, GA and his uncle, Brian Johnson, MI.

Justin was a 2006 graduate of Huntington High School and had been employed as a restaurant worker.

A private Graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery at the discretion of the family. Calling hours will not be observed.

The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
