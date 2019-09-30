Services
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
8:00 PM
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
View Map
Kandie M. Laferty


1981 - 2019
Kandie M. Laferty Obituary
Kandie M. Laferty

Hamden - Kandie M. Laferty, 38, Hamden, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio.

Born May 1, 1981, in Athens she was the daughter of Paul A. and Pamela Shafer Laferty. She was a employee of Vinton County Schools and a homecare nurse.

She is survived by her husband James Belcher, daughters Breanna and Kaylee Belcher, step daughters Sabrina and Makaila Belcher; brothers Kody A. (Amber) Laferty, Paul A. (Terri) Laferty Jr. and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by grand parents Archie M. and Stella G. Laferty, Francine Shaffer, Jim Belcher, Aunt Joy Lynn Shaffer, nephews Eric Long, Kenneth Belcher, Hubbie Belcher and niece Jessica Belcher.

Services will be Tuesday at 8 PM at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Rev. Don Fairchild officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday 3-9 PM at the funeral home. Cremation will follow services. You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
