Karl F. Davis
Chillicothe - Karl F. Davis, 91, was reunited with his beloved wife, Mary, on Friday February 14, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center, following a series of illnesses.
He was born February 10, 1929, in Ross County to the late Edward J. and Inez M. (Taylor) Davis. On February 15, 1975, he married the former Mary E. Mallard. Together, he and Mary shared 45 years before her passing on January 30, 2019.
He is survived by daughter Sharon E. Mischal, Omaha, NE; son Karl F. (Jackie) Davis II, Chillicothe; step-daughters Toni M. (Jim) Murcek, Omaha, NE; and Denice M. (Rick) Parker, South Salem; grandchildren: David, Wayne and Lisa Mischal, Taylor and Torrie Murcek, Madilyn Thress, Sophia and Nora Jackson; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; a sister Lavetta Merle Raney; and his beloved canine "grandbaby," Daisy, Karl's dog. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by siblings: Edna M. Raney, Virginia L. Richardson, James E. Davis and Helen L. Harrington.
Karl was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, where he served 26 years before retiring as Master Sergeant. He then returned to Chillicothe and worked at Chillicothe Correctional Institute and later retired from RCI in 1990. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 62, and AMVETS Post 4. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed spending time with Mary especially going shopping and enjoyed cooking out.
At his request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Family and friends are welcome to attend the military graveside service at 1pm Wednesday, February 19, in Floral Hills Memory Gardens under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any disabled veterans' organization in Karl's honor. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020