Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Katherine Jacobs Obituary
Katherine Jacobs

Chillicothe - Katherine Jacobs, 91, formerly of Chillicothe, died early Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019 at her residence unexpectedly.

She was born April 14, 1928, in Highland County, Ohio to the late McKinley and Bertha Banks Mitchell. She married Edward Jacobs Sr., a World War II US Army Veteran, who died October 27, 1972.

Surviving are children, Edward "Eddie" Jacobs, Jr., Kelley (Marvin) Feagin and Shelley (Ralph) Netter; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul and Herb Mitchell; sisters, Clara Gothard and Eleanor Mitchell; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a daughter, Marca Jacobs; a grandson, Ryan "Turtle" Edwards and 8 brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Paul Mitchell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ware Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Donations can be made thru our website.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 26, 2019
